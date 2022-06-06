Engineer to review bridge bids at meeting of the Grundy County Commission

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An engineer will review bridge project bids on Tuesday morning when a meeting is held by the Grundy County Commission. Shannon Howe of the Howe Company at Macon will meet with commissioners at 10:30 Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Trenton.

Last week, bids were opened for three bridge locations in rural Grundy County.

The engineer was asked to review the bids in advance of any recommendations on a contractor for the bridge projects.

The locations are on Southwest 86th Avenue, Northwest 60th Street, and Northeast 30th Street.