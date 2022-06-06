St. Joseph man facing charges of burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle in Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two felony counts have been filed in Grundy County against 38-year-old Rick Wattenbarger of St. Joseph.

Wattenbarger has been charged with 2nd-degree burglary and 1st-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond is $15,000 cash with supervision by North Missouri Court Services. He is to appear on June 14th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Information filed by the prosecuting attorney accuses Wattenbarger of unlawfully entering a building for the alleged purpose of stealing and unlawfully operating a

John Deere Gator utility vehicle. The alleged incidents happened on March 21st at 350 Northeast Highway Y. The court information only identifies the owner by initials.

(Photo Courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)