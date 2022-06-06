North Central Missouri College awarded $1.38 million Talent Search grant

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The U.S. Department of Education awarded $1.38 million in funding to North Central Missouri College for a new TRIO Talent Search grant. The new award, for $277,375 over five years, will help low-income, first-generation students prepare for and enroll in college.

As the name suggests, the Talent Search program identifies and assists individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds who have the potential to succeed in higher education. The new NCMC Talent Search grant will serve 500 eligible students at Benton High School, Central High School, Lafayette High School, Robidoux Middle School, Spring Garden Middle School, and Truman Middle School, providing college, career, study skills, and financial literacy information to help eliminate many of the barriers to postsecondary education faced by the low-income youth in the area.

The Talent Search grant will provide participants in grades 6 through 12 with services such as advising, tutoring, study and test-taking skills, STEM instruction, and career exploration, as well as cultural, career explorations, and college field trips, to encourage and support them in graduating from high school and succeeding in higher education.

“We are excited to receive this grant award and can’t wait to start providing these life-changing services to the youth in our area,” said Director, Cindy Wells. “This Talent Search grant will be a game-changer for so many disadvantaged students who would not otherwise have the tools to be able to reach their potential in education.”

In addition, Talent Search encourages persons who have not completed education programs at the secondary or postsecondary level to enter or reenter and complete postsecondary education, including military and HiSET/GED members.

Talent Search was created as part of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The goal of Talent Search is to increase the number of youths from disadvantaged backgrounds who complete high school and enroll in and complete their postsecondary education.

For more information about the TRIO Talent Search grant at North Central Missouri College, email the Talent Search Director, Cindy Wells, at [email protected] or call by calling 816-341-6563.