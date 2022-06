Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A fundraiser on Sunday at Newtown-Harris school raised $4,700 to send six of the FFA students to the Washington DC Leadership Conference this summer.

Money raised included $2,942 from the meal and $1,760 from the worker auction.

Newtown Harris is scheduled to be represented at the national conference by Grant Oaks, Joannes Oaks, Landry Oaks, Andrea Pendergraft, Louva Rainey, and Carly Smith.