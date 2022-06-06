Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 210

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three residents of Richmond were injured with one of them taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon in rural Ray County.

Injuries were serious for 20-year-old Nicholas Weisz who was driving a car northbound. He was taken by EMS to the Truman Medical Center. Receiving minor injuries were a passenger, 19-year-old David Jackson, as well as the driver of a westbound car, 32-year-old Shawn Scates. Jackson and Scates both declined treatment at the scene.

Weisz failed to halt for a stop sign on South Point Drive and pulled into the path of the other car driven by Scates who traveling on Highway 210.

Scates was using a seat belt while the other two were not. Both cars were demolished in the crash.