GRM Networks awards $5,500 in scholarships to area high school seniors

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

GRM Networks awarded a total of $5,500 in scholarships to six area high school students in Missouri and Iowa as part of the cooperative’s scholarship program.

The recipients are:

Cale Miller of Newtown, Mo., a graduate of Newtown-Harris R-III School, $1,500

Colton Roy of Gilman City, Mo., a graduate of Trenton R-IX School District, $1,000

Jolee Ward of Gilman City, Mo., a graduate of Gilman City R-IV High School, $1,000

Jack Greenwood of Lamoni, Iowa, a graduate of Lamoni Community Schools, $750

Trevor Henggeler of Parnell, Mo., a graduate of Northeast Nodaway R-V School, $750

Matthew Boothe of Leon, Iowa, a graduate of Central Decatur Community School District, $500

GRM Networks founded the scholarship program in 2016 to support area high school students who wish to further their education. Eligible applicants must be graduating high school senior with at least a C grade point average and must have a parent or legal guardian who is an active member of GRM Networks. Scholarship recipients will receive their award upon completion of their first college semester and proof of maintaining a 2.0-grade point average.