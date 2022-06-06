Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation on East Locust Creek Reservoir

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

At a recent meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, an update was presented on the 2,300-acre public lake planned for the area north of Milan.

Brad Scott, general manager of the East Locust Creek Reservoir project, stated approximately 4,700 acres of land was acquired from 82 landowners, with a 1,200-acre strip buffer to mitigate endangered species in the area.

Tax increment financing is to be created around the lake to allow for investment back into the lake, which Scott said would be done in phases. A permit to construct the dam has not yet been obtained, but for the past eight years, ravines have been cleaned out and 77 structures have been demolished in preparation for the work on the dam. Roads are being constructed with the use of grant funds and 87 acres of trees have been cleared to create a crossing.

Once the permit is received, Scott noted it may take three years to complete the construction of the dam and another four years for rainfall to fill the lake. Ultimately, the lake will provide water sources for 10 area counties as well as recreational opportunities.

During the business meeting, members were told June 24 is the final day to provide funds to the “Every Rotarian, Every Year” project. The Rotary club will be responsible for putting the U.S. flags around the courthouse on Flag Day June 14 and will also place flags on the Ninth Street railroad bridge. Members are to meet at 7 am at the flag storage building located next to the old county jail.