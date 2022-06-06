Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 225 Herriford Street

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department on Sunday responded to a house fire at 225 Herriford Street in Chillicothe. En-route at 9 am, firefighters were advised everyone was out and it was stated the fire was behind a bookshelf in the living room.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming from the front porch and living room of the single-story home.

Two hand lines were deployed and firefighters used a foam and water mixture to extinguish the fire. Soffit and guttering were removed from the porch area and a hole was cut in the roof to help with cooling. A ventilation fan was placed in the doorway to

help remove smoke. Ceilings were pulled down to continue extinguishing any hot spots.

Firefighters were on the scene of the Herriford Street fire for more than two hours Sunday morning. Twenty-five hundred gallons of water and twenty gallons of foam were used in extinguishing the fire.

The Chillicothe fire department listed the occupant as Annabelle Baker.

Red Cross assistance was offered but the resident stated they had somewhere they could stay.