Obituary: Kevin Duane Mantlo

Kevin Duane Mantlo, age 59, a resident of Laredo, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Eastview Manor Care Center, Trenton, Missouri.

Kevin was born the son of William “Bill” Joseph and Helen “JoAnn” (Bishop) Mantlo on April 4, 1963, in Trenton, Missouri. He was a 1981 graduate of Trenton High School. Kevin was united in marriage to Judith Ann Stanturf on November 5, 1994. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2000. He worked as a truck driver for Johnny Tredway for many years. He was a member of the Laredo Baptist Church, Laredo, Missouri. Kevin enjoyed collecting arrowheads, hunting, and fishing.

Survivors include his mother, JoAnn Mantlo of Trenton, Missouri; one son, Anthony Mantlo of Trenton, Missouri; two granddaughters, Taylor Mantlo of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Maci Mantlo of Milan, Missouri; one brother, Keith Mantlo, and wife Melody of Laredo, Missouri; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Joseph Mantlo.

The body was cremated and a private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Stucker Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Hills Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.