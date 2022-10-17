Chillicothe and Milan to host public meetings for input on broadband internet access

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe and Milan will be locations when the Office of Broadband Development holds a listening tour later this month and early next month. To help shape future investments in broadband, the public is invited to take part in the “Connecting All Missourians” initiative.

This is aimed at ensuring all Missourians have high-quality, affordable internet access and can fully utilize it. The listening tour will allow the public to share directly with the Office of Broadband Development. During the tour, state officials will hear from stakeholders in each of Missouri’s 19 regional planning commissions to learn the unique broadband strengths, challenges, and needs of each region. Feedback received from the meetings will shape the creation of a five-year infrastructure plan and Missouri’s Digital Equity Plan.

According to the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, the Chillicothe meeting is on October 26th from 4 until 6 pm at the Livingston County Library. The Milan meeting is listed for November 3rd, from 4 until 6 pm, at the Milan Community Center.

Register for and find details about each meeting across the state on the “Connecting All Missourians” webpage.