Reports to highlight Tuesday evening meeting of Gallatin Board of Education

Reports will highlight Tuesday night’s meeting of the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education.

After reports from the superintendent, three school principals, and the activity director, information will be given by Kimberly Johnson of FCCLA in a vocational report. Other topics include a report on summer school and the annual performance review, and Craig Deaver will have information on “Safe Defend.”

In a period set aside for public comment, Amy Holder represents the Gallatin Community Teachers Association.

The Gallatin Board of Education meeting begins at 6 pm Tuesday night in the

high school library. The agenda also lists a closed executive session for personnel and student matters.