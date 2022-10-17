Reports to highlight Tuesday evening meeting of Gallatin Board of Education

Reports will highlight Tuesday night’s meeting of the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education.
After reports from the superintendent, three school principals, and the activity director, information will be given by Kimberly Johnson of FCCLA in a vocational report. Other topics include a report on summer school and the annual performance review, and Craig Deaver will have information on “Safe Defend.”
In a period set aside for public comment, Amy Holder represents the Gallatin Community Teachers Association.
The Gallatin Board of Education meeting begins at 6 pm Tuesday night in the
high school library. The agenda also lists a closed executive session for personnel and student matters.