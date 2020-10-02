California man charged with felony assault after threatening niece in Bethany

A California man has been charged in Harrison County with felony harassment—first degree after allegedly threatening his niece in Bethany.

Bond for 39-year-old Robert Scott of Yucca Valley, California is $15,000 cash only, no 10% allowed.

A probable cause affidavit from Bethany Police Officer Aaron Parkhurst says the niece told law enforcement Scott believes she has a rifle belonging to him, but she has told him she does not. Scott allegedly told his niece that he would “be back with her in a body bag” and sent her Facebook messages that she believed to be threats on her life.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares