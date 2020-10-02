North Central Missouri College Foundation Appoints Board and Elects Directors

North Central Missouri College Foundation executive board remains the same, and five directors are re-elected to a three-year term.

The North Central Missouri College Foundation announces the executive team for 2020-2021; President Allan Seidel, Trenton; Vice-President Scott Wilson, Trenton; Treasurer Cara Farmer, Trenton; Assistant Treasurer Gary Black, Trenton; Secretary Tricia Key, Trenton; Assistant Secretary Jena Eads, Trenton. The officer slate was voted on during the August 27th quarterly meeting. Board of Directors re-elected to a three-year term beginning with the August meeting include; Harry Bratton, Lee’s Summit, MO; Chris Hoffman, Trenton; Glenda Homedale, Princeton; David Nowland, Chillicothe and Scott Wilson, Trenton.

The North Central Missouri College Foundation was formed in 1986 to raise private funds for the college and form an alumni association. Since its inception, it has raised money to construct a community center/gymnasium, an allied health building, two residence halls, tennis courts, paved parking lots, a farm campus, and the renovation of existing campus buildings. Endowed funds raised through the Foundation total $5 million and help fund scholarships, a student worker program, and campus beautification projects. The Foundation Board is made of up TJC/NCMC alumni, business and community leaders, and friends of the college, all who support the objectives of the Foundation and the mission and vision of NCMC.

Additional Board members include; Cathy Bailey, Trenton; Beth Boxley, Princeton; Chad Boyd, Trenton, Seth Cox, Laredo; Jeff Crowley, Trenton; Phil Hamilton, Brookfield; Eric Hauck, Trenton; Phyllis Jackson, Trenton; Cathy McKay, Trenton; and Cathie Smith, Trenton.

The NCMC Foundation is an IRS approved 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. All gifts to the Foundation are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law. For more information about the NCMC Foundation visit, www.ncmissouri.edu/alumni/foundation/ or contact NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott at 660-357-6403, aendicott@mail.ncmissouri.edu.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares