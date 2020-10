Trenton Middle School has announced its October Students of the Month for the character trait respect.

Students selected are fifth-graders Lilliahna Sosa and Drake Weaver, sixth-graders Laney Woldridge and Aiden Gott, seventh-graders Kiona Lawrence and Brayden Sharp, and eighth-graders Kiley Lawrence and Wade Houser.

