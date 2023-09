Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will host a Lil’ Boo Community Baby Shower. The event is scheduled for October 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Expecting families and those with babies younger than one-year-old can receive education, gifts, and goodies. Food demonstrations and area agencies offering resources will also be available.

To register, call the Caldwell County Health Department at 660-586-2311.

Healthy Blue Missouri will sponsor the baby shower on October 13.

