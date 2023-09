Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council took action on employee matters in an executive session on August 28.

Hunter Swift was hired as a paid-by-call firefighter, effective immediately. His pay rate is $13.25 an hour.

Mario Midgyett and Tony Winsor were hired as street maintenance workers in Level 1 positions. Their pay rate is $16.12 an hour. Winsor’s first day in the position was scheduled for August 30, while Midgyett’s first day is set for September 18.

