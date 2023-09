Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Highway Patrol Troop H announced plans to conduct a Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) saturation in Harrison County on September 2. The operation aims to crack down on impaired driving, which the Patrol reports as the leading cause of traffic crashes.

Residents are advised to plan their travel accordingly, especially if their holiday weekend celebrations include the consumption of alcohol. The Patrol strongly recommends designating a sober driver to ensure the safety of all road users.

