Great Pershing Balloon Derby takes to the sky this weekend

The 47th Great Pershing Balloon Derby will be in and near Brookfield this weekend.

Activities will start with the South Main Night Flame on South Main Street September 1st at 7:30.

September 2nd will include the John Petrehn Memorial Cup Flight at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site west of Brookfield at 7:15 in the morning, East Twin Park activities, the Balloon Derby Parade on Main Street at noon, a balloon flight at 6 o’clock, and the Basel Downey Memorial Launch Site Nite Lite at 7:30.

Balloon flights will be September 3rd at 7:15 in the morning and 6 o’clock in the evening. There will also be the Basel Downey Memorial Launch Site Nite Lite at 7:30.

Another balloon flight will be September 4th at 7:15 in the morning.

Launch site admission will be $3 per person or a maximum of $10 per vehicle. Children four years old and younger will be admitted for free. A weekend pass will cost $20.

Balloon rides are not sold at the Great Pershing Balloon Derby. Drones are not permitted in the restricted airspace during the event. Food and balloon souvenirs will be available at the launch site this weekend.

More information is available at pershingballoonderby.com or on the Great Pershing Balloon Derby Facebook page.

