Biden-Harris Administration makes $64.3 million available in Missouri for clean water infrastructure upgrades

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $64,321,000 to Missouri from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).

The funding will support Missouri communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies. Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure while creating good-paying jobs.

The community of Humphreys, in northern Missouri, recently received a grant in the amount of $35,000 to be used to evaluate their wastewater system.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”

“This $64.3 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will be used to update aging water systems and will allow our communities to address the water infrastructure vulnerabilities that are exposed when we experience the effects of climate change, such as increased storm severity and flooding,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meghan A. McCollister. “The state’s investments through this fund will increase access to clean water and protect our water resources for the future while helping to keep utility rates affordable for Missourians.”

“Every Missourian deserves the peace of mind in knowing that they and their family have access to safe, clean water,” said U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II (MO-5). “Thanks to this federal funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, communities across our state will now have an opportunity to upgrade their local water systems and ensure that countless families have access to clean water for years. Not only will this investment keep our communities safer and Missourians healthier – but it will also create quality jobs for Missouri workers and help stimulate local economies throughout the Show Me State. I’m thankful for President Biden and his administration’s commitment to rebuilding Missouri’s critical infrastructure, and I look forward to helping him finish the job in the years ahead.”

This announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It builds on the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, tribes, and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.

Related