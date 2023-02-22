Department of Natural Resources awards $35,000 grant to Humphreys

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $35,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the village of Humphreys in Sullivan County to evaluate its wastewater system.

The grant offers to fund qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. Humphreys will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to meet permit requirements, continue reliable service to the area and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be completed in July 2024.

Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructures that support the health and economic vitality of a community. Through the grant, Humphreys has an opportunity to assess its plant and identify improvements for better overall function and service. This will help the community determine what actions are needed to address its current wastewater needs as well as to plan for future growth and development.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit this link.

