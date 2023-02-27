Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court held on February 24, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Several cases were processed during last Friday’s session of Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

A resident of Polo, Katie Lynn Corum, pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on January 1st. Corum was sentenced to five years with the Missouri Department of Corrections on the felony drug charge and four years on the felony paraphernalia charge. The terms run concurrently with each other.

A Gallatin resident, Ashton Chad Arndt, pleaded guilty to unlawfully using a weapon, (exhibiting), on January 8th. Sentencing was suspended and Arndt was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to contribute $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Gary Lynn Metzger of Springfield pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender. Sentencing was suspended and Metzger was placed on five years of supervised probation.

Lathrop resident David Lee Miller pleaded guilty to felony possession on July 30th. Sentencing was suspended and Miller was placed on five years of supervised probation.

Other defendants had probation violation hearings.

Tommy Joe Brittain of Trenton saw his probation revoked when he admitted to a violation. Brittain was sentenced to seven years with the Missouri Department of Corrections. The court retains jurisdiction for 120 days. His original charge was felony drug possession.

Tracie Leigh Todd of Trenton admitted to a probation violation. Probation was revoked and Todd was sentenced to four years with the Missouri Department of Corrections. Execution of the prison time was suspended and Todd was placed on five years of supervised probation. Conditions of Todd’s probation include successful completion in a residential care facility in Kirksville and providing verification to the court. The original charge stemmed from May 8th.

Travis Vasey of Trenton saw his probation revoked when he admitted to a violation. Vasey was sentenced to four years with the Missouri Department of Corrections. His original charge was from September 14th.

Kenneth Walter Bonine of Trenton admitted to a probation violation. The disposition is scheduled for May 11th. Bonine is to continue to make restitution payments, successfully complete out-patient treatment at Preferred Family, follow all recommendations, and give the court, written certification of completion. The original charge was felony stealing from February 2022.

Charges were amended for an Independence resident, Ricky Naylor, who pleaded guilty. Naylor was given a 20-day jail sentence and given credit for time served.

Mercer County Associate Judge Matthew Krohn presided in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

