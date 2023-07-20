Bethany woman arrested after allegedly stealing items from area residences, then consigning them for sale

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Bethany woman faces two felonies in Harrison County after allegedly stealing items from residences in the Bethany area and trying to consign them on July 17th.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ryan Nible has been charged with second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property. Her bond is $20,000, and an initial court appearance is scheduled for the afternoon of July 20th.

A probable cause affidavit says the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of items reported as stolen from residences being consigned by Nible at Fosters for the Family of Bethany. Sheriff Trevor Place reportedly recovered four purses with a combined value of $1,460 with retail tags still on them. The purses had been reported as stolen from inside a residence.

Nible was drinking a Monster when she was brought in for questioning, and the Monster was identical to cans located at two residences where items had been reported as stolen.

