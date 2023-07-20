Audio: From a parade, and tractors, to music from Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, the Pollock Sesquicentennial has something for everyone

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Pollock Sesquicentennial the last weekend of July will include children’s activities. Sesquicentennial Committee Vice Chairperson Laura George says those activities will be behind the church.

Sesquicentennial Committee Chairperson Brent Wyant says there will be a $10 charge for an armband for the inflatables. However, someone can use the armband any of the times the inflatables will be available. The inflatables will be up July 28th from 4 to 8 o’clock and July 29th from 10:30 to 8 o’clock.

Wyant notes the inflatables are made possible through the booster club at Milan.

Children’s games will be available that Saturday at 1 pm.

A baby show will be at the community building also that Saturday at 2 o’clock. Entry is free for the baby show.

There will also be a cornhole tournament for adults. It will be on the north side of the Pollock Community Center July 29th from 11 o’clock to 5:30.

Wyant says the cornhole tournament will cost $80 per team. There will be 100% total payback and an additional $500 given for first through third place.

The Pollock website and the Pollock, Missouri Facebook page have more information on the Sesquicentennial July 28th through 30th.

A parade and an antique tractor show will be part of the Pollock Sesquicentennial the last weekend of this month. The parade and tractor show will be July 29th.

Parade line up will start east of the town at 9 o’clock, and the parade will begin at 10 o’clock. The parade will travel on Route M to the west side of Pollock.

Sesquicentennial Committee Vice Chairperson Laura George says the parade’s theme is “Our Home Town,” with prizes awarded in different categories.

George encourages entries of floats, antique vehicles, and tractors.

Sesquicentennial Committee Chairperson Brent Wyant says the antique tractor show will be held from noon to 4 pm.

An ugly truck contest will also be held July 29th from 11 am to 2 pm. Prizes will be awarded for first through third place.

Registration and general information can be found on the Pollock website or on the Pollock, Missouri Facebook page.

The Pollock Sesquicentennial, which runs July 28 through 30, will include history exhibits.

The Rodgers Store historical site will open that Friday at 5:30 and Saturday at 10 am.

Sesquicentennial Committee Member Phyllis Blondefield says Rodgers Store was open for 60 years and is now owned by Virgil Rodgers’s niece and has been renovated.

A stone garage, that has been in Pollock since the 1940s, was set aside and has some special items inside that represent the town. There are now types of items inside the garage that are usually seen in a museum.

More information on the Pollock Sesquicentennial can be found at pollockmissouri.com or on the Pollock, Missouri Facebook page.

There will be music entertainment at the Pollock Sesquicentennial July 28th through 30th.

Rhonda Vincent and The Rage will be the headliner for that Saturday night at 7 o’clock. On a recent Open Line on KTTN, Sesquicentennial Committee Chairperson Brent Wyant said Vincent grew up about 40 miles east of Pollock.

The Pumptown Band from southern Iowa will also perform July 29th at 3 o’clock. Wyant said the group is made up of a husband and wife, and they perform a lot of their own music.

Other music planned for the Pollock Sesquicentennial includes Jess Cline before and after an ice cream social July 28th. The ice cream social will be at 5:30. Cline will also sing July 29th at 5 o’clock. She performs jazz, Americana, and folk.

Eastern Heights from Branson will perform July 28th at 7 o’clock.

Wyant noted there will be parking areas set up on the east and west sides of Pollock on Route N. Buses and trams will take visitors from the designated parking areas to and from the center of town for the Sesquicentennial.

