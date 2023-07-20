Browning Homecoming to kickoff on July 28th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Browning Homecoming will start next week. Activities will be held in the city park July 28th through 30th.

Activities will begin that Friday evening at 5 o’clock with the opening of a concession stand. There will also be the Baby and Queen Show at 6 o’clock, a washers tournament, and an ice cream social.

That Saturday will include a parade at noon, archery, a poker run, children’s games, and bounce houses. A steak and hamburger dinner will be served at 6 o’clock in the evening, and Riker will perform at 7 o’clock. There will also be a gun raffle and a silent auction. Vendors will be in the park, and concessions will be available.

A community church service will be in the Browning Park July 30th at 11 o’clock. A fish and chicken fry will be at noon.

A corn pit will be in the park all weekend. Browning Homecoming attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs.

More information is available on the Browning Betterment Association Facebook page.

