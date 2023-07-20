Browning Homecoming to kickoff on July 28th

Browning Homecoming will start next week. Activities will be held in the city park July 28th through 30th.
Activities will begin that Friday evening at 5 o’clock with the opening of a concession stand. There will also be the Baby and Queen Show at 6 o’clock, a washers tournament, and an ice cream social.
That Saturday will include a parade at noon, archery, a poker run, children’s games, and bounce houses. A steak and hamburger dinner will be served at 6 o’clock in the evening, and Riker will perform at 7 o’clock. There will also be a gun raffle and a silent auction. Vendors will be in the park, and concessions will be available.
A community church service will be in the Browning Park July 30th at 11 o’clock. A fish and chicken fry will be at noon.
A corn pit will be in the park all weekend. Browning Homecoming attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs.
More information is available on the Browning Betterment Association Facebook page.