Browning Homecoming to kickoff on July 28th

Local News July 20, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Homecoming
Browning Homecoming will start next week. Activities will be held in the city park July 28th through 30th.

Activities will begin that Friday evening at 5 o’clock with the opening of a concession stand. There will also be the Baby and Queen Show at 6 o’clock, a washers tournament, and an ice cream social.

That Saturday will include a parade at noon, archery, a poker run, children’s games, and bounce houses. A steak and hamburger dinner will be served at 6 o’clock in the evening, and Riker will perform at 7 o’clock. There will also be a gun raffle and a silent auction. Vendors will be in the park, and concessions will be available.

A community church service will be in the Browning Park July 30th at 11 o’clock. A fish and chicken fry will be at noon.

A corn pit will be in the park all weekend. Browning Homecoming attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs.

More information is available on the Browning Betterment Association Facebook page.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer's interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

