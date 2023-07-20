Driver crashes east of Cameron on Highway 36 after falling asleep

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An early morning accident on Highway 36, approximately 3 miles west of Cameron, resulted in a rollover crash that left a young driver injured. The accident occurred at around 9:10 AM on July 20, 2023, and was caused by the driver falling asleep at the wheel.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report filed by Cpl. S.J. Cool, a 1999 Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Isaiah L. Dodge, a 20-year-old man from Hamilton was traveling eastbound on Highway 36 when the driver reportedly dozed off while behind the wheel. As a result, the vehicle veered off the north side of the roadway, colliding with a ditch, and subsequently overturned before coming to a rest on its wheels, facing southwest.

The impact of the collision caused significant damage to the 1999 Ford F250, rendering it a total loss. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Highway 36 Auto and Diesel.

Dodge sustained moderate injuries and emergency responders from Cameron EMS transported him to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for further treatment. Dodge was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was Tpr. N.A. Regan ($1454).

Related