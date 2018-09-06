Beth Moore to present live simulcast “Living Proof” at Rural Dale Baptist Church

Rural Dale Baptist Church east of Trenton invites area women to attend a day of worship and Bible Study.

Beth Moore will present the live simulcast “Living Proof” September 15th from 9:30 in the morning to 4:15 in the afternoon. Lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased via the church’s online store with those registering by Friday, September 7 receiving a discounted admission price of $15. Admission at the door will be $20.

Call Paula Popeko at 740-630-6811or Chris Shuler at 970-302-9974 to register or for more information.