Beth Moore to present live simulcast “Living Proof” at Rural Dale Baptist Church

Local News September 6, 2018September 6, 2018 KTTN News
Rural Dale Baptist Church east of Trenton invites area women to attend a day of worship and Bible Study.

Beth Moore will present the live simulcast “Living Proof” September 15th from 9:30 in the morning to 4:15 in the afternoon. Lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased via the church’s online store with those registering by Friday, September 7 receiving a discounted admission price of $15. Admission at the door will be $20.

Call Paula Popeko at 740-630-6811or Chris Shuler at 970-302-9974 to register or for more information.

