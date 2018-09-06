Extreme drought conditions persist despite recent rainfall

Drought conditions have improved but still persist despite recent rains.

Extreme drought conditions are noted in portions of 15 counties. But none of them are in the worst category which is exceptional. Just six percent of the state is experiencing extreme drought conditions. That compares to 13 percent in the same category last week.

Parts of the area counties listed in extreme drought include from west of east include Gentry, DeKalb, Daviess, Grundy, Livingston, Sullivan, Linn, and Macon. Others in this group include Platte, Clay, Jackson plus Howard, Cooper, Moniteau, and Boone.

The Missouri drought map was released this morning and is based on conditions as of Tuesday morning.

The newest report shows 78 percent of the state is covered by some degree of drought (abnormally drop to extreme) compared to 83 percent of Missouri in drought one week ago.