Des Moines woman injured in rollover crash on I-35

The Highway Patrol reports a Des Moines, Iowa woman sustained moderate injuries when she fell asleep and the vehicle she drove overturned four miles north of Bethany Thursday morning.

Twenty-one year old Jasmina Gusslic drove north on Interstate 35 when she allegedly fell asleep. The vehicle traveled off the east side of the road, down an embankment, and overturned onto its top, which totaled the vehicle.

An ambulance transported Gusslic to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany. The Patrol reports her passenger, 32-year-old Jesse Diaz of Des Moines, did not sustain any injuries.

The driver and passenger both wore seatbelts at the time of the accident.