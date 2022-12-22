Authorities report arrest of sex offender for failing to register, Trenton man arrested for failing to appear

Local News December 22, 2022 Jennifer Thies
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Springfield man after failing to register as a sex offender and a Trenton man on a capias warrant on failure to appear in court.

Sixty-nine year old Gary Lynn Metzger was arrested December 20th and has been charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender. His bond was set at $7,500 cash only, and he is to be supervised by North Missouri Court Services if bond is posted. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court December 27th.

Court documents accuse Metzger of failing to comply with registration requirements by failing to register a vehicle he was operating, a 2015 Nissan sedan. He was previously convicted in Mercer County Circuit Court of first degree sexual abuse.

Twenty-one year old Jalen Kirk Harper was arrested in Jackson County December 19th. He allegedly failed to appear on the felonies of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Harper’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court January 12th.

Jennifer Thies

