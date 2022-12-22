Northwestern R-I School Board announces Tyler Clark as Superintendent

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Northwestern R-I School Board selected Tyler Clark as the next Superintendent.

Clark is originally from St. Joseph and did his Undergraduate Studies at the University of Missouri-Columbia. In 2003 he completed his Bachelor of English Degree and later completed a Master of Arts in Teaching Degree and a Master’s in Curriculum & Instruction from Lindenwood University in 2006. Clark’s most recent degree is a Specialist in Educational Leadership from William Woods University in 2018.

Clark has 20 years of experience in education with 16 years of experience as a JH and HS English and Social Studies Teacher. In addition to teaching, Clark has a wide variety of coaching experience including several years as a high school head boy’s basketball coach and also time spent as an assistant collegiate men’s basketball coach. Most recently, Clark spent 7 years teaching in the Jefferson City School District before spending the last 4 years at the Milan C-2 School District as an Assistant Principal and Activities Director.

Clark has been married to his wife, Tessa (Cooper) Clark from Monroe City for nearly 18 years. Mrs. Clark has her degree in Cosmetology but has worked in the school system as a Special Education Paraprofessional for many years. They have 3 children: Cooper who is 16 years old and a Sophomore; Grace who is 8 years old and a 2nd Grader; and Asher who is 6 years old and a Kindergartener. They are a very busy family and enjoy sports and the outdoors. One of the things they enjoy doing together the most is playing golf. They are also passionate about Kansas City Chiefs Football. One thing that is very important to their family is church involvement. They are currently active members of the Milan Christian Church.

Clark is looking forward to meeting and being a part of the Northwestern R-I Family. He believes strongly in the importance of positivity/kindness, having a growth mindset, and being a lifelong learner.

