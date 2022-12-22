Two from Chillicothe injured in Wednesday crash

Local News December 22, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Traffic Accident
The Highway Patrol reports two Chillicothe residents sustained moderate injuries when a sport utility vehicle and car met at an intersection near Chillicothe the morning of December 21st.

SUV driver 60 year old Christine Anderson and the 17 year old girl who drove the car were taken by emergency medical services to the Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe.

The SUV traveled west on LIV 224, and the car traveled south on LIV 239 before the vehicles met one mile north of Chillicothe. After impact, both vehicles came to rest on the southwest corner of the intersection, and the SUV was on its side. Both vehicles were totaled.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

