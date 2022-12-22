Obituary & Services: Coleman R. Hickman

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Coleman R. Hickman, 97, a resident of Spickard, Missouri died at 3:30 P.M., Monday, December 19, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 23, 2022 at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Friday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Memorials to Church of the Nazarene, Trenton and maybe left with the mortuary.

Coleman Hickman was born October 14, 1925 in Harrison County, Missouri the son of John Ray and Ethel Lillie Arney Hickman. He was World War II veteran serving the U.S. Army. He was a retired Dairy farmer.

He was a member of the Church Of The Nazarene, Trenton, Missouri.

On April 11, 1947 he was married to Julia Mae Merrill at Spickard, Missouri. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2008.

His survivors include one son Allen Hickman and wife Dawn, Spickard, Missouri; four grandchildren Jeff Hickman, of state of Michigan, Christy Roy, Alba, Missouri, Angela Dent, Paola, Kansas, Andrea Fields, Diamond, Missouri; nine great grandchildren Cheynne, Jacinda, Lainey, Kaden, Tyler, Collin, Austin,Kira,Ashleigh; two great great grandchildren Maliya and Avinna; two sisters Norman Jean Pfeffer, Mercer, Missouri, Okema Miller, Kansas City, Missouri and one brother John D. Hickman, Liberty, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one son Aaron Hickman, two sisters Myrtle and Velda and one brother Virgil.

