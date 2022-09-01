Audio: Trenton Chamber of Commerce to host Annual Jailbreak Poker Run on September 10th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Motorcycles, classic cars and trucks, and other vehicles are welcome to participate in the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 12th Annual Jailbreak Poker Run next week.

Registration will start September 10th at 9 am on Eighth Street between the courthouse in Trenton and the former Grundy County Jail, which is now the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The ride will begin at 10 am.

Spokesperson Rick Hull says the Trenton Police will escort participants from Eighth and Main Street to the Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton.

Hull says the poker run will stop at the Trenton Rock Barn for the Trenton Rotary Fish Fry. The final stop is Java and Hooch in Trenton.

The route is about 200 miles and will travel the Lewis and Clark Trail Ride.

Hull mentions Chuck Jones, who helped organize the Jailbreak Poker Run.

A map of the route is on the Trenton Chamber Facebook page.

Hull notes the route could have gone on U. S. Highway 69 and come across I-35 at the Holt exit. However, he explains there was road damage, and a roundabout is being installed. There is construction on I-35, too, but Hull drove on it recently and comments it was not too bad.

Each poker run participant will receive a card to get stamped at each stop. One or two people will deal cards at the last stop, and each participant will get seven cards.

The best hand will receive a cash prize of $500, and the worst hand will receive $50.

The Jailbreak Poker Run September 10th will cost $30 per bike or vehicle or $40 per couple. The cost includes a poker hand and dinner. An extra hand will cost $5.

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman says revenue from the event will go to the chamber’s general fund.

Advance registration is not necessary.

More information on the event can be obtained by calling the chamber at 660-359-4324 or going to trentonmochamber.com.