Main Street Trenton to host “Brew Fest” on September 24th

Main Street Trenton will hold Brew Fest in September. Registration will start at The Space in Downtown Trenton on September 24th at 5 pm with the event running from 5 to 8 pm.

Participants can explore Downtown while sampling beers at businesses.

The night will end with music by Cheap Date at Chumbley’s from 9 to 1 o’clock. The concert is free with a Brew Fest ticket.

Tickets for the September 24th event are available on Eventbrite, at Vintage Vines, and Howard’s. They cost $20.00 each.

Beer tasting participants must be at least 21 years old.