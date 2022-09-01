Obituary & Services: Sharon Jean Fenimore

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Sharon Jean Fenimore, 78, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her rural home in Bethany, MO.

Sharon was born on March 27, 1944, in Gentry County, Missouri to WM Harry and Catherine (Marrs) Queen.

Sharon worked for several years as a dental assistant when she met and married Jack Fenimore on June 30, 1963. She spent the rest of her life raising her sons and family, being a devoted farm wife, caring for many elderly family members, as well as ensuring anyone who came to her home left with a full tummy from her home-cooked meals. She was an avid “cow chaser” until her husband’s death in 2018.

Sharon was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of New Hampton until it closed, then a member of Darlington Baptist Church in Darlington, MO. Over the years, Sharon was a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher/assistant until 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Fenimore; parents, WM Harry and Catherine Queen; sister, Mary Gail Harrison, and brother, Everett Lee Queen.

Sharon is survived by her sons, Greg (Rose) Fenimore, McFall, MO, Brad (Jen) Fenimore, Bethany, MO; grandchildren, Clinton (April) Fenimore, Pattonsburg, Erica (Josh) Adkins, McFall, Tyler (Katie) Fenimore, McFall, Allie (Johnny) Poole, Hamilton, Jackson (Haley) Fenimore, Bethany, Breeanna Fenimore and Maddie Fenimore both of Bethany; great-grandchildren, Magnum, Laramie, Tyson, Lexi, Rylan, Bill, Hemi, and Jackson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Queen, Bethany; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Ethel Ann Williams, Darlington and adopted grandson, Marquis Pierce, Topeka, KS.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.