Audio: THS Alumni Association dates back to 1948

What began as picnics in each of the first three years of the Trenton alumni weekend has grown to attract thousands home for a multiple-day celebration.

Events are planned from Friday through Sunday as the Trenton alumni reunion is held with many classes planning individual gatherings.

Trenton resident John Holcomb provided a history of the alumni association that got its start in 1948 and the creation 40 years ago of the Foundation Trust for THS. The first presentation of the alumni association was the late Rollin Richardson, and the first president of the Foundation Trust was Hollis Chandler.

The THS Alumni Association and the Foundation Trust are two separate entities:

Doctor Holcomb has been managing the database for about eight years and was asked how many names are included:

Alumni weekend events include the Bulldogs football game at home Friday night; the all-alumni mixer Friday at Riverside country club; the alumni open house and registration Saturday morning at the THS commons; tennis at the high school courts;

a car show in the middle school south parking lot; at least 17 individual class reunions ranging from 1951 through 2017; the alumni brunch on Sunday at the THS commons.