North Missouri Drug Task Force reports more than 30 drug-related arrests in 2022

In conjunction with the North Missouri Drug Task Force, and assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kirksville Police Department has executed numerous narcotics search warrants within the city of Kirksville this year. These searches have recovered several illegally owned or stolen firearms, paraphernalia used in narcotics distribution, illegal narcotics in the form of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and currency related to drug trafficking.

Year to date, the Kirksville Police Department has made more than 30 arrests for numerous drug-related charges including possession or sale of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of a weapon.

“I am very proud of the work our officers are doing to stem the tide of illegal narcotics, and the task force has been an outstanding partner in this process,” said Kirksville Police Chief Scott Williamson. “These types of raids can be very dangerous for our officers. They risk armed resistance, aggressive dogs, and exposure to deadly narcotics or chemicals, but the officers continue to push for a safer community.”

Williamson said that the illegal distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl are at the root of property crimes and recent assaults.

“We will continue to step up our enforcement and pursue all narcotics dealers and those who assist them in any way,” he said.

The North Missouri Drug Task Force covers 11 counties in northern Missouri and coordinates with member agencies to share criminal intelligence and investigate narcotics trafficking in the region. As a member, the Kirksville Police Department shares resources and investigations with the task force to build better cases against narcotics traffickers.

This type of cooperation helps all involved law enforcement agencies to see outside their respective jurisdictions and piece together the pathways of illegal narcotics.

“The Kirksville Police Department is dedicated to removing these deadly substances from our city and will continue to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to reach that goal,” police officials said.

If you see anything suspicious, contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945, email [email protected] or call the anonymous tip line at 660-627-5621.