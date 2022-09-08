Audio: Serve Mercer County plans work on 22 projects for Saturday September 10th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Serve Mercer County plans to work on 22 projects at 20 homes in Mercer County on September 10th.

Volunteers will meet at the Mercer County Senior Center of Princeton at 8:30 that morning before starting work on the projects. A church group will provide a lunch of smoked meats at the senior center at noon.

Spokesperson Lori Kiehl says Serve Mercer County’s focus is to help the elderly and individuals with medical needs improve the safety of their homes and their quality of life.

The organization has completed 78 projects since 2019 and Kiehl notes most of the September 10 projects are in the Princeton area. Four or five projects are in Mercer, and one is in Ravanna.

She says Serve Mercer County needs more volunteers. Anyone who wants to volunteer can find a registration form on servemercercounty.com. Kiehl notes volunteers who have not registered can also just meet at the senior center on September 10th.

Spokesperson Amy Cool says volunteers can be from anywhere, and there is a place for everyone to serve.

Some projects will be done by noon. Some individuals can only volunteer in the morning, and work on some projects will continue after lunch. If someone cannot volunteer in the morning, he or she can come to the senior center at lunchtime and volunteer in the afternoon.

Some work will be done for Serve Mercer County before and after the work day on September 10th with things like planning. She, her family, and a few other volunteers will also work on a project on September 9th.

Monetary donations made to the 501(c)(3) will go toward projects.

Serve Mercer County encourages homeowners to buy their own supplies, but projects are not turned down if the homeowners are unable to buy supplies. Updates can be found on the Serve Mercer County Facebook page.

More information can also be found at servemercercounty.com, by emailing [email protected], or by contacting someone from a local church.