Livingston County Health Center to hold first flu shot clinic of the season

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold its first flu shot clinic of the season next week for Livingston County residents at least 65 years old. High-dose flu shots will be given by appointment on September 15th.

There is a possibility the health center will have received a shipment of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine by then. If so, flu shot clinic attendees will also be offered a new booster if it has been two or more months since their last dose.

Schedule an appointment for the high-dose flu shot clinic on September 15th by calling the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506.