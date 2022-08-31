Audio: Recreational pot could be game-changer in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis for people 21 and older in November.

“Legal Missouri” is Amendment 3 on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment, Missouri will join 19 other states and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana.

The state’s medical marijuana program director, Lyndall Fraker says while recreational use will be a big change some things will stay the same.

Another part of the amendment would also include the expungement of nonviolent convictions involving three pounds or less of marijuana.