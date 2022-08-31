Eight contestants to compete for the title of “Miss Calamity Jane

Local News August 31, 2022 KTTN News
Calamity Jane Days
Eight contestants will compete in the Calamity Jane Pageant in Princeton. The event will be held at the Princeton United Methodist Church on September 10th at 7 pm.

The contestants are:

  • High school junior, Michelle Boswell
  • High School Senior, Klaire Buckler
  • High School Senior, Cheyenne Dinsmore
  • High School Sophomore, Jolena Gibson
  • High School Senior, Katelyn Girdner
  • High School Senior, Elizabeth Grooms
  • High School Senior, Riley Moreno
  • High School Senior, Jaylee Veatch

The contestants will compete in several categories on September 10th, including interviews, informal wear, formal wear, and questions and answers.

Other Calamity Jane Days activities will be held in Princeton from September 16th through 18th.

