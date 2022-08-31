Eight contestants to compete for the title of “Miss Calamity Jane

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Eight contestants will compete in the Calamity Jane Pageant in Princeton. The event will be held at the Princeton United Methodist Church on September 10th at 7 pm.

The contestants are:

High school junior, Michelle Boswell

High School Senior, Klaire Buckler

High School Senior, Cheyenne Dinsmore

High School Sophomore, Jolena Gibson

High School Senior, Katelyn Girdner

High School Senior, Elizabeth Grooms

High School Senior, Riley Moreno

High School Senior, Jaylee Veatch

The contestants will compete in several categories on September 10th, including interviews, informal wear, formal wear, and questions and answers.

Other Calamity Jane Days activities will be held in Princeton from September 16th through 18th.