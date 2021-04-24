Audio: Northern Missouri man sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing child in shooting

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A St. Joseph man is heading to prison for 24 years for killing a two-year-old girl last year. KFEQ’s Brent Martin reports he’s the second person sentenced in the shooting death of Raelynn Craig.

Circuit Judge Patrick Robb sentenced Caimon Ramone Stillman after an emotional hearing at the Buchanan County Courthouse.

Stillman says he didn’t know the child was in the car when he and two others pulled up to another vehicle and opened fire outside the Frog Hop at 20th and Messanie on August 9th of last year. Fourteen shots were fired into the car, wounding two adults and killing Raelynn. Earlier, 21-year-old Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard of St. Joseph was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

A third man involved in the shooting, 20-year-old Te’Avion Hawkins of Platte City, is scheduled to appear in court next week.

