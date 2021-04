Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Bipartisan legislation involving drunk drivers has received final approval from the Missouri House.

The bill requires that ANY person who has pleaded guilty or been convicted of driving while intoxicated complete a victim impact program approved by the court. The bill, which Carl Junction GOP State Representative Bob Bromley sponsored, was approved by the House this week. The vote was 149-3. It now heads to a Senate committee on Tuesday.

