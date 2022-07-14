Audio: Missouri Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft, visits offices in Grundy, Mercer and Carroll counties

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on July 13th. He also visited the sheriff’s offices in Mercer and Carroll counties and the Livingston County Library.

During the stop in Trenton, Ashcroft toured the prosecuting attorney’s office and spoke to Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett.

Ashcroft said he visits every county in the state every year because he thinks it is his responsibility as a statewide official to allow residents to talk to him and tell him what they want. It also helps him learn about what is going on in the state.

He has been visiting law enforcement for several reasons.

Ashcroft said he has seen a lot of problems with law enforcement being able to hire individuals and pay them.

Ashcroft wanted to check with the director of the Livingston County Library to see how the library is doing. State grants were also being released to the library for $28,498 to be used for technology updates. He described what his office usually sees with technology updates.

Ashcroft noted there was no specific reason why he visited Grundy, Mercer, Livingston, and Carroll counties on July 13th. He works his way through the state, and it is more economical for taxpayers when he visits counties that are close together. Individuals from those counties were also available to meet with him on July 13th.

Ashcroft thanked state residents for allowing him to serve. He also reminded voters to self-educate themselves and vote.