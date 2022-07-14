Pleasant View Board of Education approves installation of cameras

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education on July 12th approved a bid for the installation of video cameras inside and outside the building. The bid was from North MO Satellite of Bethany for $8,879.70. It is hoped installation can be completed before the beginning of the school year.

Items were declared as surplus property.

The board discussed the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant and Career Ladder Proposal as well as the installation of downspouts on the building with no action taken.

An update was given on several school improvements. The new ceiling in the kitchen is up, but Pleasant View is still waiting on the wiring to be done. Bathroom stalls and the new door to the new addition have been installed.

An update was given on the clear coating for the outside of the third through the fifth-grade wing.

A quote from First Onsite should be received by next week. It will fall under the first insurance claim for water damage.

Avery McCauslin, Jean Dustman, and Steve Hudson spoke during a public comments portion of the meeting. They made comments regarding the school district and a proposed tax levy.

The dates of upcoming events were announced. The August board meeting and tax hearing are on August 9th at 6 pm. An open house will be held on August 23rd at 6 pm. The first day of school for Pleasant View is August 25th.