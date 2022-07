Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library of Chillicothe will present a program on the power of living in clear spaces as part of its summer reading program.

The “Joy of Tidying” will be held on July 21st at 6 pm.

Lisa Jean Dickmann of Saint Louis will speak at the program. She became Missouri’s first certified KonMari Consultant and owns an organizing business called Tidy Upgrade.