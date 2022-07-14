Audio: Dream Factory grants 127th dream to teenager from Humphreys

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A dream was granted to a Humphrey’s teen on July 13th as part of a Dream Factory presentation. Seventeen-year-old Chloie Hall’s dream involves a trip to Panama City, Florida July 28th to August 2nd.

Dream Factory Volunteer Ron Dougan made the presentation at his office in Trenton. He said Hall’s dream was to go to a beach somewhere. He explained usually the Dream Factory requests the child tell exactly what he or she wants to do for a dream, but Hall’s grandmother “kind of beat around the bush with her” to find out what she would like to do if they were able to do something before the start of school.

Hall’s grandparents are Rick and Janet Lake. Her grandparents and sister, Harley Hall, were at the Dream Factory presentation.

Chloie Hall said she was shocked and wanted to cry when she was presented with her dream. She had recently mentioned she wanted to go to Panama City.

Dougan said there is no specific schedule for the trip.

The total cost of the trip is $2,190.

Hall plans to spend a lot of time at the beach. She has never been to the beach, and it is a dream of hers. She also hopes to see famous people from TikTok that go to Panama City.

Dougan said the money to fund the trip came from the Rhonda Vincent and the Rage concert he held with the Dream Factory in October.

Dougan has been involved with the Dream Factory since 1990. He has lost count on the number of dreams he has been able to grant, but he thinks July 13th’s dream is the 127th.

He said not all of the children he has presented dreams to have lived. Recipients do not have to be terminally ill to receive a dream from the Dream Factory. They have to be seriously or chronically ill. That is a difference between the Dream Factory and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as Make-A-Wish recipients have to be terminally ill.

Hall is a type 1 diabetic, which qualified her to receive her dream with a doctor’s permission. She said a trip to Panama City means a lot to her.

Dougan added that he loved to be able to present Hall with her dream.