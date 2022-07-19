Audio: FBI responds to Missouri Attorney General’s cease and desist letter regarding audit of CCW data

State News July 19, 2022 KTTN News
Screenshot of FBI or Federal Bureau of Investigation website
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking issue with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s claim that the audit of firearms data they’re conducting next month is illegal. 

 

 

In a statement released Friday on Twitter, the FBI’s Kansas City office calls the audit “routine” and says Missouri has participated “multiple times, most recently in 2018.” The statement also says FBI auditors won’t be seeking to access any list of conceal-carry holders in Missouri. Schmitt said in a letter last week that accessing the records of Missourians violates state law and Second Amendment rights. Schmitt is running in the Republican primary for U-S Senate next month. Marshall Griffin, Missourinet.

