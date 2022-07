Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening.

Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

The collision also involved 19-year-old Jada Rowe of Cameron whom the patrol said was not injured.

Damage to the vessel belonging to Rowe was extensive while the one with Thompson was demolished.