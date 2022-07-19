Iron Riders to be at Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home historic site today

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

ICYM the Iron Riders will be at Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site in Laclede today from 4 pm until 8 pm. They will be at the City Park, the historic location of Fort Morgan where members of the all-Black 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps camped 125 years ago during their 1,900-mile bicycle ride from Montana to Missouri.

The public can see Buffalo Soldier re-enactors, including members of the Alexander/Madison Chapter of KC Buffalo Soldiers. The website for the group is located at this link.

There also will be live music, exhibits about the route and the riders, and the Missouri State Park Rangers will be hosting a bicycle rodeo for kids and giving away free bike helmets. Additionally, Pedalers Bicycle Museum from Springfield will be bringing a replica of the bicycle that the Iron Riders rode. You’ll also get a chance to meet Erick Cedeño, the Bicycle Nomad, and hear about his journey as he re-enacts the ride.

Laclede Pershing Days will be selling delicious pulled pork and cheeseburger dinners in the Lambert Community Center next to the park. And, there will be a special showing of the PBS documentary “Bicycle Corps: America’s Black Army on Wheels.” This is happening today at the General John J Pershing historic site in Laclede.